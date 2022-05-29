WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to
wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include: Monday: No broadcast because of Memorial Day. (On the podcast version of the show, we talk with Patrick O-Donnell about his book “The Unknowns,” which tells the story of America’s Unknown Soldier from World War II.) Tuesday: Tripp Mickle, technology reporter for the New York Times, talks about his book “After Steve: How Apple became a Trillion Dollar Company -- and Lost its Soul.” Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business, discusses current events. Thursday: We preview the Fleeing Artists Theater’s production of “Far Away.” Friday: Part 1features E.C. Hanes, author of “The Bus to Beulah.” Part 2 has Christopher Rosow, author of “Vital Deception.”
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Check out images of Gateway Technical College graduation ceremonies
Christelle K. Anoma, a graduate from the nursing program, dances across the stage during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Graduate Helen Cherry makes a face as she takes a selfie while waiting for commencement ceremonies to begin for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 19, 2022.
Graduate Natasha Gatti waves to family during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Jacqueline Morris, vice president of human resources, sings the National Anthem during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, speaks during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, left, greets graudates before commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Marie Lancaster fixes the tassel on her cap prior to commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, gives his last welcome speech to graduates during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Albrecht is planning on retiring this fall.
Yoneli Jaramillo, right, helps fellow graduate, Marie Lancaster, with her tassel before commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Graduates walk across the stage during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Morna Foy, president of the Wisconsin Techincal College System, addresses graduates during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Graduate Diamond Hartwell smiles as she walks across the stage during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Guida Brown, substance abuse conselor and former executive director of HOpe Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Inc., gives the commencement address during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Graduate Maggie Mosley addresses her fellow graduates during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Maggie Mosley addresses her fellow graduates during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Zina Hayword, provost and executive vice president of Academic and Campus Affairs, introduces the Distinguished Alumni Award recipient during commencement ceremonies for Gateway Technical College at the De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
