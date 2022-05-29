WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: No broadcast because of Memorial Day. (On the podcast version of the show, we talk with Patrick O-Donnell about his book “The Unknowns,” which tells the story of America’s Unknown Soldier from World War II.)

Tuesday: Tripp Mickle, technology reporter for the New York Times, talks about his book “After Steve: How Apple became a Trillion Dollar Company -- and Lost its Soul.”

Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business, discusses current events.

Thursday: We preview the Fleeing Artists Theater’s production of “Far Away.”

Friday: Part 1features E.C. Hanes, author of “The Bus to Beulah.” Part 2 has Christopher Rosow, author of “Vital Deception.”

