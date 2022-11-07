WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: In honor of Halloween, one week ago, we are replaying a past conversation with James Neibaur, author of “The Monster Movies of Universal Studios.”

Tuesday: Matt Houghland, from the music faculty at Carthage College, talks about Carthage’s upcoming production of the musical HAIR.

Wednesday: Dr. Sandra Moats, a member of the history faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, talks about her book “Celebrating the Republic: Presidential Ceremony and Popular Sovereign from Washington to Monroe.”

Thursday: Jeff Pearlman, author of “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson.”

Friday: For Veteran’s Day—David P. Bolger, author of “Our Year of War: Two Brothers, Viet Nan, and a Nation Divided.”