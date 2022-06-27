WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Mike Johnston, author of “Grave Danger: Confessions of a Dork Lord.” Also, from the archives, Jonathan Stroud talks about “The Bartimaeus Trilogy.”

Tuesday: We talk about Kemper Hall’s 150th anniversary with three alumni — Barb Axelson, Anna McGuire and Susan McMinn, who have helped to coordinate the celebration as well as the expansion of the museum on the Kemper grounds.

Wednesday: For Pride Month, Susan Stryker, author of “Transgender History.”

Thursday: Barbara Farrar, executive director of the LBGT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.

Friday: Mark Eichner, music director and conductor of the Racine Concert Band, talks about the groups 100th season, which begins this Sunday night, July 3, at the Racine Zoo’s Kiwanis Amphitheater.

