WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Debbie Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Tuesday: Michelle Miller-Adams, author of "The Path to Free College: In Pursuit of Access, Equity and Prosperity."

Wednesday: Lawrence J. Haas, author of "The Kennedys in the World: How Jack, Bobby and Ted Remade America's Empire."

Thursday: Art Cyr, Clausen distinguished professor of political economy and world business at Carthage College, offers his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday: Jeremy Fuchs (from Sports Illustrated), author of "Total Olympics: Every Obscure, Hilarious, Dramatic, and Inspiring Tale Worth Knowing."

