WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Podcast Only (no radio broadcast because of the holiday.) Mark Updegrove, author of “Second Acts: Presidential Lives and Legacies after the White House.”

Tuesday: Documentarian Susan Froemke, director and producer of “Yannick: An Artist’s Journey.” The film is a stunning portrait of Yannick Nezet-Seguin, artistic director of the Metropolitan Opera. The film will be screened in movie theaters across the country — including Tinseltown in Kenosha — Wednesday (July 7) at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Four Season Garden Club member Lynda Guy previews the club’ annual “Secret Garden Walk,” coming up this weekend.

Thursday: Trumpeter Tim Burke. Born and raised in Racine, Burke has gone on to a spectacular career that included stints with the bands of Stan Kenton and Woody Herman, plus a very busy career in Chicago, especially playing for a wide array of musicals. He returns to Racine to play with the Racine Concert Band on Sunday evening (July 11).

Friday: Cynthia Fischer, founder of Patient Rights Advocate, talks about the need for greater transparency in the costs of health care.

