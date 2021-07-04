WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Podcast Only (no radio broadcast because of the holiday.) Mark Updegrove, author of “Second Acts: Presidential Lives and Legacies after the White House.”

Tuesday: Documentarian Susan Froemke, director and producer of “Yannick: An Artist’s Journey.” The film is a stunning portrait of Yannick Nezet-Seguin, artistic director of the Metropolitan Opera. The film will be screened in movie theaters across the country — including Tinseltown in Kenosha — Wednesday (July 7) at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Four Season Garden Club member Lynda Guy previews the club’ annual “Secret Garden Walk,” coming up this weekend.