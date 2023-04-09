WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, April 10: No broadcast because of the Easter holiday. On today’s podcast: Richard Kurnin, author of “Hope Diamond: The legendary history of a Cursed Gem.”

Tuesday, April 11: Singer-songwriter Adele Bertei talks about her harrowing memoir “Twist: An American Girl.”

Wednesday, April 12: Tracey Baptiste, author of “Mermaid and Pirate.” Baptiste, an author of best-selling children’s books, made headlines with an opinion piece in the New York Times responding to the criticism directed at Disney for casting a young black actress in the title role of their live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Thursday, April 13: For Nan Calvert’s monthly visit to the program: John Holloway, chairperson for the town of Paris.

Friday, April 14: (from the archives) Ronald C. Rosbottom, author of “Sudden Courage: Youth in France confront the Germans, 1940-1945.”