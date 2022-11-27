WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Nov. 28: Robert J. Young, author of ‘Vagabond Pilot: A Journey of Discovery and Renewal.”

Tuesday, Nov. 29: Natasha Lance Rogoff, author of “Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected, Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia.”

Wednesday, Nov. 30: Steven Phillips, author of “How to Win the Civil War.” Also, Dr. Susan Noonan, author of “Reconnecting after Isolation: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD and More.”

Thursday, Dec. 1.: Dr. Art Cyr offers his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday, Dec. 2: Yeva Ekalietska, author of “You Don’t Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine.” Yeva had just turned 12 when Russia launched its attack on her homeland.