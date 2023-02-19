WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Feb. 20: Part One: Darmon Meader, a member of New York Voices—a marvelous vocal jazz quartet that performs at Carthage College this Thursday evening, February 23. Part Two: Mackenzi Lee, author of “The Winter Soldier (published by Marvel.)

Tuesday, Feb. 21: We preview the Lakeside Players’ production of the great stage classic “Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: We preview the Racine Theater Guild’s production of Sean Grennan’s “The Tin Woman,” in which a woman whose life was saved by a heart transplant struggles with feelings of guilt.

Thursday, Feb. 23: A preview of Carthage College’s production of “FML: How Carson McCullers saved my life” by Sarah Gubbins. We speak with theater chair Herschel Kruger and guest director Samanthan Martinson.

Friday, Feb. 24: For Black History Month: Christina Vella, author of “George Washington Carver: a Life.”