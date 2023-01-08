 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Jan. 9: Kate Andersen Brower discusses her brand new book “Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon.”

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Holly Stanfield talks about the most recent music theater production of the Kenosha Unified School District- a production of “The Trevor Project.”

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Photographer and activist Heidi Wagner talks about “The Passions Project,” which will soon be on display at the University of Wisconsin library.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Stacey Riley, Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment at Gateway Technical College.

Friday, Jan. 13: Bob Glauber, author of “Guts and Genius: The Story of Three Unlikely Coaches who Came to Dominate the NFL in the 1980s.”

