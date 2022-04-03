 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Kathryn Allamong Jacob, author of “King of the Lobby: The life and Times of Sam Ward, Man-About-Washington in the Gilded Age.”

Tuesday: Jeremy Denk, author of “Every Good Boy Does Fine- A Love Story in Music Lessons.”

Wednesday: Evan Toss Katz, author of “Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.”

Thursday: A preview of this weekend’s Racine Symphony performance of the Faure Requiem with Pasquale Laurino.

Friday: Dimitri Shapovalov and Ed Kawakami, from the Carthage College music department, about this weekend’s all-Mendelssohn concert.

