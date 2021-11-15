WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today:

Marcus Thompson II, author of “Dynasties: The Ten G.O.A.T. Teams that Changed the NBA Forever.”

Tuesday:

Renowned choral conductor/arranger Rollo Dilworth and Peter Dennee from the Carthage College music faculty. Dennee has organized a treble choir festival at Carthage for which Rollo Dilworth has composed a new piece that will receive its world premiere.

Wednesday:

Part 1: Dr. Lydia King, co-author of “Patient Zero: a Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases.” Part 2: A preview of a production of Athol Fugard’s anti-apartheid play “Master Harold and the Boys” that opens at the Rhode Opera House this weekend.

Thursday:

Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, offers his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday: Nan Calvert pays her monthly visit to the program. With her is Monte Osterman, chairman of the Racine County Land Conservation Committee.

