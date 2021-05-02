WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Lisa Phillips, author of “Public Radio: Behind the Voices.” (May 3 is the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered.”)

Tuesday: Fern Schumer Chapman, author of “Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation.”

Wednesday: “61: The Story of Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle and One Magical Summer.” It was 50 years ago this summer when Maris broke Babe Ruth’s longtime record for most home runs hit in a single season.

Thursday: Part One: Nate Koenig, director of advancement and alumni programs at Carthage College. We will talk about the innovative commencement event Koenig designed. Part Two: Local life coach Andrea Schuermann.

Friday: Edson Melendez talks about Brew City Opera.

