WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Stef Shuster, author of “Trans Medicine: The Emergence and Practice of Treating Gender.”

Tuesday: Part One: We preview Lake Geneva’s Beachside Authorfest (July 8, 9, 10) with Rachel Strehlow, director of adult services at the Lake Geneva Public Library, and Chris Brookes, coordinator of the event and a member of the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Part Two: Laura Kaeppler, Miss America 2012, talks about the full tuition scholarship she is funding at her alma mater, Carthage College.

Wednesday: Breenen Matthews, editor of Route Magazine, talks about the traveling that Americans are likely to do this summer. We’ll also talk about a special piece he has written about the iconic Route 66, which runs from Illinois to the Pacific coast of California.

Thursday: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, and Noah Brown, president and CEO for the Association of Community College Trustees.

Friday: Part One: Jake Fischer, author of “Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever.” Part Two: Matt Frazier and Robert Cheeke, co-authors of “The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance.”

