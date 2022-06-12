WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: C.N. Lester, author of “Trans Like Me: Conversations for all of us.”

Tuesday: On Flag Day: Mark Clague, author of “O Say Can You Hear: A Cultural Biography of ‘The Star Spangled Banner.’”

Wednesday: Michelle Sandberg, executive director of the HOPE Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse,” and her predecessor, Guida Brown.

Thursday: Stephen Hopkins, who works with the Water Quality Bureau of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Friday: For Father’s Day: David McGlynn, author of “One Day You’ll Thank Me: Lessons from an Unexpected Fatherhood.”

