WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Jean Edwards Smith, author of "Eisenhower in War and Peace."

Tuesday: Dr. Mark Vonnegut, author of "The Heart of Caring: My Life in Pediatrics"

Wednesday: David Rotheberg, author of "Thousand Mile Song: Whale Music in a Sea of Sound."

Thursday: Concert Pianist Jeremy Denk, author of "Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story in Music Lessons."

Friday: Jeff Pearlman, author of "Sho-Time: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani and the Greatest Baseball Season Ever Played."

