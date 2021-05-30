WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: No broadcast because of Memorial Day- but via Podcast: Patrick O’Donnell, author of “The Unknowns: The untold story of America’s Unknown Soldier and World War II’s most decorated heroes who brought him home.”

Tuesday: Patrick O’Donnell discusses his newest book, “The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who shaped the country and rowed Washington across the Delaware.”

Wednesday: Carlo Nevicosi, Deputy Director of the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, with a COVID update.

Thursday: Andrea Forgianni, the new executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket.

Friday: Rocco Constantino, author of “Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: the Story of African-Americans in Major League Baseball Past, Present and Future.”

