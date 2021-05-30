 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
View Comments
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: No broadcast because of Memorial Day- but via Podcast: Patrick O’Donnell, author of “The Unknowns: The untold story of America’s Unknown Soldier and World War II’s most decorated heroes who brought him home.”

Tuesday: Patrick O’Donnell discusses his newest book, “The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who shaped the country and rowed Washington across the Delaware.”

Wednesday: Carlo Nevicosi, Deputy Director of the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, with a COVID update.

Thursday: Andrea Forgianni, the new executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket.

Friday: Rocco Constantino, author of “Beyond Baseball’s Color Barrier: the Story of African-Americans in Major League Baseball Past, Present and Future.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert