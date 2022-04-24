WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1: Sylvia Earle, author of "Ocean: A Global Odyssey." Part 2: Ali Noorani, author of "Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants."

Tuesday: Yuri Maltsev, professor of economics at Carthage College, offers his observations about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday: CNN anchor Zain E. Asher, author of a memoir titled "Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable."

Thursday: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, excerpts from past interviews with holocaust survivors.

Friday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, comments on current events and issues.

