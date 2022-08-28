 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Stephen Kurczy, “The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence.”

Tuesday: Neil Swidey, author of “Trapped Under the Sea: One Engineering Marvel, Five Men, and a Disaster Ten Miles into the Darkness.”:

Wednesday: Jill Tietjen and Barbara Bridges, co-authors of “Hollywood: Her Story—An Illustrated History of Women and the Movies.”

Thursday: Ellyn Lem, author of “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life” (postponed from last week).

People are also reading…

Friday: Joe Drape, author of “Our Boys: A Perfect Season in the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert