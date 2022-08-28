WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
Guests this week include:
Monday: Stephen Kurczy, “The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence.”
Tuesday: Neil Swidey, author of “Trapped Under the Sea: One Engineering Marvel, Five Men, and a Disaster Ten Miles into the Darkness.”:
Wednesday: Jill Tietjen and Barbara Bridges, co-authors of “Hollywood: Her Story—An Illustrated History of Women and the Movies.”
Thursday: Ellyn Lem, author of “Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life” (postponed from last week).
People are also reading…
Friday: Joe Drape, author of “Our Boys: A Perfect Season in the Plains with the Smith Center Redmen.”