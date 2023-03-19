WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, March 20: Jim Padilla, Dean of Carthage College’s School of Business and Economics.

Tuesday, March 21: For Women’s History Month: Kate Fagan discusses her book about women’s basketball titled “Hoop Muses: An Insider’s Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women’s) Game.”

Wednesday, March 22: A preview of the upcoming Sustainability Summit at Carthage College.

Thursday, March 23: Dr. Art Cyr joins us for his monthly visit, offering his analysis of current events and issues.

Friday, March 24: We meet Sabrina Northern, the new board president of NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) for Kenosha County. Jack Rose will join us as well.