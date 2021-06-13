 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Robert M. Smith, author of “Suppressed: Confessions of a Former New York Times Washington Correspondent.”

Tuesday: Darby Fox, author of “Rethinking Your Teenager: Shifting from Control and Conflict to Structure and Nurture to Raise Accountable Young Adults.”

Wednesday: Matthew Paul Turner, who has just completed Rachel Held Evans’s children’s book “What is God like.” Evans passed away in 2019.

Thursday: Nan Calvert, joined by Matthew Collins, director of parks for the Kenosha County Division of Parks.

Friday: From the archives: the late Tim Russert talks about his book “Wisdom of our Fathers: Lessons and Letters from Daughters and Sons.”

