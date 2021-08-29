WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1: Blythe Grossberg, author of “I Left My Homework in the Hamptons: What I Learned Teaching the Children of the One Percent.” For a number of years, Grossberg tutored the children of some of the wealthiest people in New York City. Part 2: Ron Roy, author of the popular A-Z Mysteries series, and Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna.

Tuesday: Yuri Maltsev, professor of economics at Carthage College, joins us to offer his perspective on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Wednesday: Edgar Villanueva, author of “Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance.” It is Villanueva’s contention that too much of modern philanthropy springs from the essentially colonial mindset of “us and them.” He offers suggestions on how philanthropy can be approached in more appropriate and respectful ways.