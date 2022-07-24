WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday: Peggy James, Dean of the School of Professional Studies, and Edward Schmitt, Associate Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, will talk about their summer Alternative Historical Narrative program.

Tuesday: John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue. We’ll talk about the work he does as well as the Exotic Pet Surrender Event coming up in August in which people are given the opportunity to safely surrender their exotic pets, no questions asked.

Wednesday: A preview of the Kenosha Opera Festival’s performances of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.” Performances are the next two weekends.

Thursday: We will talk about AmeriCorps with Miriam Zouhri and several of her team members about their work as AmeriCorps volunteers.

Friday: Bellen Woodard, the young author of the children’s book “More than Peach.”