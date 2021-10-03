 Skip to main content
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part One: a preview of Carthage’s special Aspire Festival. Part Two: A look at TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Tuesday: Professor Art Cyr from Carthage’s Clausen Center offers analysis of current events and issues.

Wednesday: Juliette Fay, author of the novel “Catch us When we Fall,” which centers on the themes of alcoholism and redemption.

Thursday: Herschel Kruger from Carthage’s theater faculty talks about their current production of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal.”

Friday: We commemorate the 150th anniversary (to the day) of the Great Chicago Fire with an archival interview conducted by former WGTD “Morning Show” host Bill Guy.

