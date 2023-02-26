WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio.

For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Feb. 27: Richard Hurowitz, author of “In the Garden of the Righteous.” The book recounts the uplifting stories of a number of people who, with both courage and imagination, managed to help rescue Jews who might otherwise have perished in the Holocaust.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Sharon Tubbs, author of “They Got Daddy: One Family’s Reckoning with Racism and Faith.”

Wednesday, March 1: (for Women’s History Month)- John Oller, author of “American Queen: The Rise and Fall of Kate Chase Sprague- Civil War Belle of the North and Gilded Age Woman of Scandal.”

Thursday, March 2: Thomas Vartanian, author of “The Unhackable Internet: How Rebuilding Cyberspace Can Create Real Security and Prevent Financial Collapse.”

Friday, March 3: Carol Sabbar, Director of Library and Instructional Technology Services at Carthage College, offers a response to Thomas Vartanian’s book.