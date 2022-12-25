WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Guests this week include:

Monday, Dec. 26: The 150th anniversary of Kenosha’s Kemper Center

Tuesday, Dec. 27: A replay of the final Morning Show interview by Gateway Technical College president Bryan Albrecht before his retirement.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: The 10th anniversary of the Rita Talent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Thursday, Dec. 29: The second national championship for Carthage’s men’s volleyball team.

Friday, Dec. 30: A local performance by Chanticleer, one of the country’s most renowned vocal ensembles.