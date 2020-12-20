WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Dec. 21-24 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Rev. Warren Williams shares the story bout with COVID-19, which was serious enough to necessitate hospitalization. We’ll also talk about his work with HALO, a Racine ministry for the homeless, and how their work has been impacted by the pandemic.
Tuesday: Roger Moreano, Assistant Dean of Students at Carthage College- and Director of Equity and Inclusion, discusses the school Plan of Action for combating racism.
Wednesday: A memorial tribute to Ray Forgianni, who was Kenosha’s City Planner and Director of City Development for more than thirty years. The tribute will include the rebroadcast of a 1997 interview in which Forgianni talks about the Harbor Park development before construction had even begun. We’ll also hear from a more recent interview in which he talks about HarborMarket. Forgianni died on September 26th due to complications from COVID-19.
Thursday and Friday: The Morning Show goes on broadcast holiday hiatus until Jan. 4. During the hiatus, the program will still be available in its podcast format.
