WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Dec. 7-11)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: We will talk with Lucina Robb (granddaughter of first lady Lady Bird Johnson) and Rebecca Boggs Roberts (daughter of Cokie Roberts.) They are co-authors of “The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World.” The book celebrates some of the most notable women in the suffragist movement and highlights some of the lessons they can teach present-day activists.

Tuesday: Best-selling sportswriter John Feinstein discusses his new book, “Game Changer,” his latest sports-themed novel for young readers.

Wednesday: We will talk about singing safely during COVID-19, with three high school choral directors: Elizabeth Steege (Case High School in Racine), Polly Amborn (Tremper High School in Kenosha) and Derek Machan (Waterford High School) We’ll find out what they have done to keep their choral programs active and effective since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday: Angela Zimmerman, the new director of the Racine Public Library, will talk about the role of public libraries in 21st century America. We will also discuss how libraries have tried to cope with the difficult reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.

