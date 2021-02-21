 Skip to main content
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 22-26, 2021)
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 22-26, 2021)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Best-selling author Tim O’Brien (“Dad’s Maybe Book.”)

Tuesday: Best-selling children’s author Denene Milner, who has just released her own line of children’s books, all of which feature families of color.

Wednesday: Joycelyn Fish, who does public relations for the Racine Theatre Guild, describes what it was like to be able to pose a question to President Joe Biden for his nationally televised town hall meeting in Milwaukee last week.

Thursday: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.

Friday: Carthage College professor Art Cyr offers analysis of current events and concerns.

