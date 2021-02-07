WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 8-12, 2021)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to
wgtd.org.
WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Professor MaryBeth Shinn, author of “In the Midst of Plenty,” a thorough examination of homelessness in America. Tuesday: (from the archives) Mark Herzberg talks about two of his books about renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wednesday: Michael Long “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy.” Thursday: “Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding and Ending U.S. Poverty.” Friday: Some notable past books about Abraham Lincoln.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Pins were given to graduates of the nursing program during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Nursing graduates received pins, scrolls and flowers during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks into the camera during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Sarah Ertl has her pin placed by her parents during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Vicki Hulback, Dean of the School of Nursing, watches as a graduate steps up to receive a pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
A graduate picks up flowers and a scroll during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Erin Miller receives her pin from her daughter, Jocelyn, 10, as her son, Kaleb, looks on during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Sam Sacket receives his pin from his girlfriend, Rochellie Fagan during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
A graduate receives her pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Lisa Griffith receives her pin from her husband, Chet, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Nursing instructors clap and cheer for graduates as they receive their pins during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Dean of the School of Nursing Vicki Hulback speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
Nursing graduate Natalie Nebel, right, gets help lighting her candle from instructor Paula Antlfinger during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.