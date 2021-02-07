 Skip to main content
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 8-12, 2021)
WGTD Schedule

WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 8-12, 2021)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Professor MaryBeth Shinn, author of “In the Midst of Plenty,” a thorough examination of homelessness in America.

Tuesday: (from the archives) Mark Herzberg talks about two of his books about renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Wednesday: Michael Long “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy.”

Thursday: “Broke in America: Seeing, Understanding and Ending U.S. Poverty.”

Friday: Some notable past books about Abraham Lincoln.

