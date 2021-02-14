 Skip to main content
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 8-12, 2021)
WGTD Schedule

WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 8-12, 2021)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: “Voice of Freedom.” This is the next film in the PBS documentary series “American Experience.” It chronicles the story of the dramatic recital which African-American contr-alto Marian Anderson sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on April 9, 1939. Our guest is Rob Rapley, director-producer-writer of the film, which airs tonight on PBS.

Tuesday: Hospice Alliance of Southeastern Wisconsin is the topic. We talk with Rita Hagen, the group’s executive director, and Jennifer Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator. We especially discuss how the work of Hospice Alliance has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday: Part 1 — “Meltdown.” We speak with Mike Tollin, executive producer of this new film about global warming. He was executive producer for “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Part 2 — Greg Everett, author of the new book “Tough.”

Thursday: Nan Calvert’s monthly environmental program features Cassandra Hoppe, with Stormwater Solutions Engineering.

Friday: Gary Waters, author of “10 Principles of a Character Coach.” Waters was an award-winning college basketball coach for more than 40 years, most notably at Cleveland State University.

