WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule for March 15-19

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part One: James Shapiro, author of “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare.” (from the archives) Part Two: Joyce Gregg on the American Association of University Women’s spring used book sale.

Tuesday: Nan Calvert, with Joe Pfeiffer from KCI Technologies.

Wednesday: Jess Phoenix, author of “Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava and Life.”

Thursday: Part 1: Joe Kenda, author of “Killer Triggers” Part 2: Jamie Jacobs and Hema Crockett, co-authors of “Designing Exceptional Organizational Cultures.”

Friday: Sander Flaum, author of “The Stutter Steps: Proven Pathways to Speaking Confidently and Living Courageously.”

