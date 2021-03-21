WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule for March 22-26

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: From the archives: Johanna Fiedler, author of "Molto Agitato: The Mayhem Behind the Music at the Metropolitan Opera." We're replaying this interview because both the book and the interview touch on the legacy of James Levine, longtime music director for the Met, whose death on March 9 was announced to the public last week.

Tuesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, discusses current events.

Wednesday: Devin Gordon, author of "So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazing Story of the New York Mets — the Best Worst Team in Sports."

Thursday: "The Vanishing Sky" by L. Annette Binder.

Friday: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht. We'll discuss the Gateway Foundation with Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier and Chairperson Michele Randall.

