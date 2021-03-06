 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule for March 8-12
View Comments
WGTD Schedule

WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule for March 8-12

{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Cameron Swallow from Better Angels. She will discuss the work of Better Angels, an organization that seeks ways for us to bridge racial divides as well as lingering cultural divides between urban and rural Americans.

Tuesday: Kelly Corrigan, author of "The Middle Place." 

Wednesday: Ross Benes, author of "Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska became a Republican Stronghold."

Thursday: Anthony Barnhart, chairman of the Psychology Dept. at Carthage College. Barnhart is responding to a recent "Morning Show" interview about handwriting. He also weighs in on another of his favorite areas of study — magic.

Friday: Brian Alexander, author of "The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert