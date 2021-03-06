WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule for March 8-12

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Cameron Swallow from Better Angels. She will discuss the work of Better Angels, an organization that seeks ways for us to bridge racial divides as well as lingering cultural divides between urban and rural Americans.

Tuesday: Kelly Corrigan, author of "The Middle Place."

Wednesday: Ross Benes, author of "Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska became a Republican Stronghold."

Thursday: Anthony Barnhart, chairman of the Psychology Dept. at Carthage College. Barnhart is responding to a recent "Morning Show" interview about handwriting. He also weighs in on another of his favorite areas of study — magic.

Friday: Brian Alexander, author of "The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town."

