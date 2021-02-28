 Skip to main content
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (March 1-5, 2021)
WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (March 1-5, 2021)

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Michelle Dresbold, author of “Sex, Lies and Handwriting: A Top Expert Reveals the Secrets Hidden in your Handwriting.”

Tuesday: Martina Reaves, author of the memoir “I’m Still Here.”

Wednesday: Dr. Richard Gunderman, author of “Contagion: the Amazing Story of History’s Deadliest Diseases.”

Thursday: J. Randy Taraborelli, author of “Grace & Steel: Dorothy, Barbara, Laura, and the Women of the Bush Dynasty.”

Friday: Larry Olmsted, author of “Fans: How Watching Sports Makes us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding.”

