WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Nov. 16-20, 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: John Hambrock, creator of the comic strip “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee,” which has just begun its 15th year of syndication.

Tuesday: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht

Wednesday: Jeffrey Roberg, professor of political science, and Jon Bruning, associate professor of communications and digital media. They recap the 2020 presidential election and how they approached it in their team-taught course “Campaigns and Elections.”

Thursday: Tim Weiner, author of “The Folly and the Glory: America, Russia, and Political Warfare.”

Friday: We will talk with several different people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a front-line worker (a nurse), an elected official and a college student who was and remains completely asymptomatic.

For the Kenosha News

