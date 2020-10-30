WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Nov. 2-6, 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Elizabeth Mitchell, author of "Lincoln's Lie: A True Civil War Caper through Fake News, Wall Street and the White House."
Tuesday: TBA on Election Day.
Wednesday: No "Morning Show." INstead, WGTD will stick with NPR's live coverage of election results.
Thursday: Jennie C. Stephens, author of "Diversifying Power: Why We Need Anti-Racist, Feminist Leadership on Climate and Energy."
Friday: Brian Muraresku, author of "The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with No Names." The author examines the use of psychedelic substances in various religions dating back to ancient Greece.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.