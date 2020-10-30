 Skip to main content
WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Nov. 2-6, 2020)
WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Elizabeth Mitchell, author of "Lincoln's Lie: A True Civil War Caper through Fake News, Wall Street and the White House."

Tuesday: TBA on Election Day.

Wednesday: No "Morning Show." INstead, WGTD will stick with NPR's live coverage of election results.

Thursday: Jennie C. Stephens, author of "Diversifying Power: Why We Need Anti-Racist, Feminist Leadership on Climate and Energy."

Friday: Brian Muraresku, author of "The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with No Names." The author examines the use of psychedelic substances in various religions dating back to ancient Greece.

