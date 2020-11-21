WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Nov. 23-27, 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Racine-born musician Zachary Scot Johnson talks about reaching the milestone of 3,000 episodes of his "Song a Day" project on YouTube. He also talks about how life for him and other professional musicians has changed so drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday: Part One: Ted Yang, author of "Table for Five: A Father's Story of Live, Love and Loss." Part Two: Psychotherapist Elke Scholz, author of "Anxiety Warrior," a book that explores the nature of anxiety and how to deal with anxiety in the healthiest way.

Wednesday: Abraham Lincoln expert Steve Rogstad, author of "Lincoln Among the Badgers: Rediscovering Sites Associated with Abraham and Mary Lincoln in Wisconsin."

Thursday and Friday: No "Morning Show" broadcast because of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be a "Morning Show" podcast. Search for "The Morning Show with Greg Berg" on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast or Spotify.

