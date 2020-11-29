WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Nov. 30 to Dec. 4)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College.

Tuesday: Part One: Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director, Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, with a COVID update. Part Two: Hope O. Baker, author of Finding Hope: A Birth Mother's Journey into the Light.

Wednesday: Jamie Thompson, author of "Stand Off: Race, Policing, and a Deadly Assault that Gripped a Nation." The book is her account of what unfolded on July 7, 2016 at a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, Texas when five Dallas police officers were shot and killed by a lone gunman.

Thursday: Barry Jagoda, author of "My Journeys with Jimmy Carter and Other Adventures in Media." Jagoda was a media adviser to former president Jimmy Carter.

Friday: Dr. James Kinchen from UW-Parkside and Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli from Carthage College on how to carry on with a choral program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.