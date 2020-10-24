 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Oct. 26-30, 2020)
View Comments
WGTD Schedule

WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Oct. 26-30, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Kenneth C. Davis, author of "Strongman: 5 Dictators and the Fall of Democracy."

Tuesday: Walter Koenig, author of "Beaming Up and Getting Off: Life Before and Beyond Star Trek." Koenig portrayed the role of Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek television series.

Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College.

Thursday: 1t District U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil and challenger Roger Polack.

Friday: Part one: Holly Stanfield talks about directing Kenosha Unified School District musical theater productions during COVID. Part two: James Schatzman talks about a special musical offering by the Choral Arts Society being shared (virtually) on Oct. 30.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Foreign Interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert