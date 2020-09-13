WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Sept. 14-18, 2020) (copy)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Part One: Kenosha’s own Nick Daly, now a music theater major at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, talks about winning first place in Playbill Magazine’s Search for a Star Contest. (He topped a field of 2,700 singers from across the country.) Part Two: Tom Miller, author of “How I Learned English: 55 Accomplished Latinos Recall Lessons in Language and Life.”
Tuesday: Bruce Boise, author of “Cold Comfort: One Man’s Struggle to Stop the Illegal Marketing of Opioid Drugs and Save Lives.” He writes in this book about the experience of being a ‘whistle-blower’ within the pharmaceutical industry.
Wednesday: Jim Hock, author of “Father on the Line: a Memoir.” The author’s father was an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams back in the 1950’s. This book is an intriguing look at a very different era in NFL history and one of the most celebrated teams at that time.
Thursday: Nan Calvert—with Megan Severson, state director of Wisconsin Environment, a powerful advocacy group on behalf of various statewide environmental issues and concerns.
Friday: Beth Bender and Pasquale Laurino talk about the Racine Symphony’s year-long project involving Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” They will be sharing their performance of “Autumn” Saturday evening. Bender is Executive Director of the RSO—and Laurino is their Artistic Director and serving as violin soloist for the Vivaldi.
Note: “The Morning Show” schedule could potentially change because of local events and whether or not certain interviews are too timely to postpone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.