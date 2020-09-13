WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Sept. 14-18, 2020) (copy)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part One: Kenosha’s own Nick Daly, now a music theater major at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, talks about winning first place in Playbill Magazine’s Search for a Star Contest. (He topped a field of 2,700 singers from across the country.) Part Two: Tom Miller, author of “How I Learned English: 55 Accomplished Latinos Recall Lessons in Language and Life.”

Tuesday: Bruce Boise, author of “Cold Comfort: One Man’s Struggle to Stop the Illegal Marketing of Opioid Drugs and Save Lives.” He writes in this book about the experience of being a ‘whistle-blower’ within the pharmaceutical industry.

Wednesday: Jim Hock, author of “Father on the Line: a Memoir.” The author’s father was an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams back in the 1950’s. This book is an intriguing look at a very different era in NFL history and one of the most celebrated teams at that time.

Thursday: Nan Calvert—with Megan Severson, state director of Wisconsin Environment, a powerful advocacy group on behalf of various statewide environmental issues and concerns.