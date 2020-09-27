WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2020)

×
WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: Postponed from last week: Brad Balukjian, author of “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.” Tuesday: Part One: Carlo Nevicosi, of the Walworth County Health Department, offers a COVID-19 update. Part Two: Dr. Inder Paul Singh, president of the Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha. Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, offers his take on current events. Thursday: Deborah Tannen, author of “Finding My Father: His Century Long Journey from World War One Warsaw and My Quest to Follow.” Friday: Ted Williams, author of “Earth Almanac,” written to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
A 1965 Ford Mustang GT 350.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Paulette and Blair Eppers view the cars lined up along Sixth Avenue.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The trunk lid ornament on an Oldsmobile 88.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Anakin Zeivel helps out with the car care his parent’s 1965 Pontiac GTO at the Classic Cruise-In car show Saturday.
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The front bumper and grille of a Chevrolet Cadillac Eldorado.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
There were several rat rods that showed up the 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
A Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
An International Harvester Scout. The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
A Ford Thunderbird.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
American Motors AMX.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
1929 Ford Model A Open Roadster Pickup.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
A stuffed Wiley E. Coyote rides shotgun in a 1979 Plymouth Road Runner.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Jim Masi’s 1938 Ford Standard Coupe.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
“It was my race car and now it’s been converted to the street,” said John Slusar as he arrives in his 1953 Singer made in Coventry, England.
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Tim Correa, left, with his 1973 Barracuda and Nathan Hale with his 1968 Buick Skylark as they put the finishing touches on their cars. The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Nathan Hale, top left, with his 1968 Buick Skylark and Tim Correa, right, with his 1973 Barracuda as they put the finishing touches on their cars.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Classic motorcycles also made an appearance.
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Luke Miller, left, of Caledonia, with his 1955 Chevy Bel Air Nomad, in regal turquoise, that he bought in 1968 from a salvage yard.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
“The old suspension was junk, so it looks better and drives better, “ said Robert Hoeth of his slammed 1965 VW as it rolls into the show.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Dennis “Dirty” Goffe and his 1952 Ford Crestliner.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
David Reichert drove his 1974 Saab Sonett. Riechert said it’s rare to see another Saab at a show, and there were four at the 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The vehicles roll in to the 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
The 2019 Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show started the Labor Day Weekend in Kenosha on Saturday.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
Adrian Cruz, left, with his 1998 Jeep Wrangler, said he likes “The color the most, and all the great comments on how fun it looks to drive.”
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
“It’s a blessing to have the car,” said Gilbert Gonzalez, right, as he talks to friends while he stands next to the 1966 Chevrolet Impala that his dad got for him when he was sixteen. Gonzalez plans to keep the car in the family.
Brian Passino
CLASSIC CRUISE IN CAR SHOW
“It’s a blessing to have the car,” said Gilbert Gonzalez as he he peers inside his 1966 Chevrolet Impala that his dad got for him when he was sixteen. Gonzalez plans to keep it in the family.
Brian Passino
