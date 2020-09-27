WGTD "Morning Show" schedule (Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2020)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Postponed from last week: Brad Balukjian, author of “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.”

Tuesday: Part One: Carlo Nevicosi, of the Walworth County Health Department, offers a COVID-19 update. Part Two: Dr. Inder Paul Singh, president of the Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha.

Wednesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, offers his take on current events.

Thursday: Deborah Tannen, author of “Finding My Father: His Century Long Journey from World War One Warsaw and My Quest to Follow.”

Friday: Ted Williams, author of “Earth Almanac,” written to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.