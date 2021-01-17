WGTD "Morning Show" schedule

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Part 1 — Margot Lee Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.” Part 2 — Joylette Hylick, daughter of Katherine Johnson (one of the women featured in “Hidden Figures”). Hylick’s children’s book about her mother is titled “One Step Further.”

Tuesday: Rescheduled from last week: Laura Levitt, author of “The Objects that Remain.” In the book, she discusses the significance of physical objects that are a tangible legacy of a personal abuse one has suffered — or a more widespread trauma such as the Holocaust.

Wednesday: Dr. Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College, offers his thoughts on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the second impeachment of President Trump, and what is ahead for president-elect Joe Biden.

Thursday: Munish K. Batra, author of “Animal,” which examines — among other issues — cruelty to animals.

Friday: Fawn Germer, author of “Coming Back: How to Win the Job You Want When You’ve Lost the Job You Need.”

