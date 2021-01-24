WGTD "Morning Show" schedule

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: Composer James Stephenson, whose “Fanfare for Democracy” was played as part of the inaugural ceremony for President Joe Biden on Jan. 20. The piece was one of three new fanfares to receive their world premieres at that event.

Tuesday: Tom Jokinen, author of “Curtains: Adventures of an Undertaker-in-Training.”

Wednesday: Gateway Technical College president Bryan Albrecht.

Thursday: Ann Bausum, author of “Ensnared in the Wolf’s Lair: Inside the 1944 Plot to kill Hitler and the Ghost Children of his Revenge.”

Friday: “The Trials of Lenny Bruce.”

WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.

