WGTD "Morning Show" schedule

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Today: Richard Stein, Director of Law Enforcement Training at Gateway Technical College, and Raymond Clark, an instructor in GTC’s Law Enforcement Academy.

Tuesday: Lorene Cary, author of “Ladysitting: My Year with Nana at the End of Her Century.”

Wednesday: Brad Balukjian, author of “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.” The author went searching for the dozen or so major league baseball players who happened to be featured in a given package of Topp’s Bubble Gum Baseball Cards from decades earlier.

Thursday: Tentatively Scheduled: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. Also: Jo Frost, television’s Super Nanny, talks about her new show on Lifetime television.

Friday: Marc Cushman, author of a trilogy of new books titled “These Are The Voyages: Gene Rodenberry and Star Trek in the 1970s.” These chronicle all that occurred with the Star Trek franchise in the years immediately after the original series was cancelled by NBC. It was in the 1970’s that the show found newfound popularity in syndication, leading to the first Star Trek conventions.