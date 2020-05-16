WGTD's "Morning Show" schedule (May 18-22, 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:
Monday: (Rescheduled from last Friday) Nan Calvert of Root-Pike WIN and Kevin Doyle, a rare plant botanist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Tuesday: Part one: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. Part two: Scott Turow, author of "The Last Trial." Turow is one of the country's most successful authors of legal thrillers.
Wednesday: Karen Brunssen, president of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, will talk about a recent NATS-sponsored webinar in which a panel of experts weighed in on the question of whether or not it is safe to sing around others during COVID-19.
Thursday: George Archibald, co-founder of the International Crane Foundation.
Friday: From the archives: David France's book "How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of how Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS."
