WGTD's "Morning Show" schedule (May 25-29, 2020)

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: No broadcast because of Memorial Day. On today’s Podcast of the “Morning Show” is Thomas Childer’s “Soldiers from the War Returning.”

Tuesday: Helen Sampson, quality coordinator for the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, talks about the services they are continuing to provide during COVID-19 and a new grocery-shopping service the center has started to offer.

Wednesday: Sam Sacket shares his story as a nursing student at Gateway Technical College.

Thursday: Chad Seales, author of “Religion Around Bono.” The book is an illuminating look at the beliefs, principles and influence of Bono, lead singer for the group U2.

Friday: Area clergy talk about the possibility of moving toward in-person worship services.

