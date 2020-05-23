You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WGTD's "Morning Show" schedule (May 25-29, 2020)
View Comments

WGTD's "Morning Show" schedule (May 25-29, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: No broadcast because of Memorial Day. On today’s Podcast of the “Morning Show” is Thomas Childer’s “Soldiers from the War Returning.”

Tuesday: Helen Sampson, quality coordinator for the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, talks about the services they are continuing to provide during COVID-19 and a new grocery-shopping service the center has started to offer.

Wednesday: Sam Sacket shares his story as a nursing student at Gateway Technical College.

Thursday: Chad Seales, author of “Religion Around Bono.” The book is an illuminating look at the beliefs, principles and influence of Bono, lead singer for the group U2.

Friday: Area clergy talk about the possibility of moving toward in-person worship services.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics