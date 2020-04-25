What do area food pantries need? Here's a list of needs, hours

×
Brian Lentz, a volunteer, moves a pallet of packed boxes of nonperishable food at the Shalom Center Food Pantry on Tuesday. The Shalom Center Food Pantry saw a 20 percent increase in clients between March 16 to March 31 despite open hours being shortened. The food pantry serves grocery needs to the public on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Groceries are served to the public via curbside pick-up. The requirements to receive food are: you must be a Kenosha County resident, show an ID, and have a bill with your current address. The food pantry accepts donations and is asking for milk, cereal, and cleaning supplies including disinfectants.
Alex Kratcoski, a volunteer from Snap-on, right, lifts a box filled with food for distribution at the Shalom Center Food Pantry earlier this month.
Dana Crawford, facilities manager, center, packs boxes of food along with staff, clients, and volunteers on Tuesday.
Lisa Sanders, director of programs and operations, right, and Lynn Kancian, food pantry manager, pack boxes of food for distribution at the Shalom Center on Tuesday.
Wendy Cross, director of shelter programs, right, packs boxes of food along with other staff, clients and volunteers at the Shalom Center on Tuesday.
Wendy Cross, director of shelter programs, left, packs boxes of food along with other staff, clients and volunteers at the Shalom Center on Tuesday.
Lynn Kancain, food pantry manager, packs boxes with food for distribution at the Shalom Center on Tuesday.
In response to inquiries from residents on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is reporting a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.
This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization, contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.
Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:
Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-6581713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: None. Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, wipes, disposable masks
Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday). Food products needed this week: Milk, eggs, meats. Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, diapers, wipes
Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; all other days by appointment at 262-298-5535. Food products needed this week: Soup, ravioli/spaghetti-o’s, cereal, milk, eggs. Non-food products needed this week: Size 6 diapers, dry dog food