What do area food pantries need? Here's a list of needs, hours

In response to inquiries from residents on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is reporting a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization, contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-6581713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: None. Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, wipes, disposable masks

Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday). Food products needed this week: Milk, eggs, meats. Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, diapers, wipes