What do area food pantries need? Here's a list of needs, hours
In response to inquiries from residents on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is reporting a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization, contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-6581713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: None. Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, wipes, disposable masks

Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday). Food products needed this week: Milk, eggs, meats. Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, diapers, wipes

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; all other days by appointment at 262-298-5535. Food products needed this week: Soup, ravioli/spaghetti-o’s, cereal, milk, eggs. Non-food products needed this week: Size 6 diapers, dry dog food

Women and Children’s Horizons — To arrange for donations, call 262-656-3500. Food products needed this week: None. Non-food products needed this week: Safety equipment (masks, gloves, glasses), hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and wipes

Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. Food products needed this week: Beef stew, canned meat/fish, dried milk, instant potatoes, fresh meat. Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, toothpaste, bar soap, bleach

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

