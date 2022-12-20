What do you do with your real tree after the holidays in Kenosha?

Because they are sap-heavy trees, evergreens tend to burn hot and fast, making them ideal for bonfires. If you have a safe place for an outdoor fire, like a fire pit, dry out your Christmas tree clippings to use for kindling to get your fire roaring.

Trees should be dried out for a few months before burning.

Ashes from burned Christmas trees contain potassium and lime, which when spread in the garden help plants thrive.