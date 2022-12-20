 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What do you do with your real tree after the holidays in Kenosha?

When the holiday season has passed, what should Kenosha residents do with a real Christmas tree?

The city is offering free tree drop-off sites again this year to collect and recycle the trees in a program to help Kenosha’s parks.

If you plan on bringing a real Christmas tree in your house, make sure it has the necessary care it needs to survive the holiday season.

Holiday trees may be dropped off inside green snow-fenced enclosures after Christmas at a number of locations until Jan. 31.

Collected trees will be chipped and used as mulch in City parks. To prevent damage to chipping equipment, you should remove all tree bags, ornaments, tree stands, nails, and other metal objects and place those items in trash receptacles provided at each tree drop-off site.

Disposal of other holiday greenery (wreaths, garland, etc) must be placed with your normal residential trash collection. To find the nearest location to your house, use the holiday tree disposal map. It can be found at kenosha.org/departments/public-works

Disposal locations across the city, and their locations, will include:

  • Wolfenbuttel Park: 60th Street/Third Avenue;
  • The park at the Southwest Library: 38th Avenue/79th Street;
  • Petretti Park: 19th Street/16th Avenue;
  • Roosevelt Park: 68th Street/34th Avenue;
  • Endee Park: Pershing Blvd./47th Street;
  • Sunnyside Park: 81st Street/27th Avenue;
  • Columbus Park: 54th Street/21st Avenue;
  • Lincoln Park (Martin Luther King Drive): 70th Street/19th Avenue;
  • Washington Park (Skateboard Area): 22nd Avenue south of Washington Road;
  • Horizon’s Park: 6598 112th Ave.;
  • Sunrise Park: 29th Place/50th Avenue (east of the intersection);
  • Clausen Park: 65th Street/87th Avenue (west side of the park);
  • Forest Park (not the school): 47th Avenue/61st Street;
  • Holiday Tree Bin by Nash Elementary School: 68th Street/96th Avenue;
  • Strawberry Creek: 147th Avenue/72nd Street (east of the golf course clubhouse).
