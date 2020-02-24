What's dead, what's likely to become law in Wisconsin

SEXUAL ASSAULT TESTING: A bipartisan plan to avoid future backlogs of untested sexual assault evidence kits seemed poised for quick approval. Law enforcement, victim advocates, the former and current attorney general and a host of lawmakers all agreed on a plan that the Senate easily passed last year. But Republicans in the Assembly had other thoughts. They changed the bill to include new provisions Democrats, and some Republicans in the Senate, opposed. Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said there's not support for the Assembly bill, meaning it's dead.

WHAT ELSE: Numerous other measures discussed during the year didn't cross the finish line in one house or the other. Those include bills to legalize marijuana; increase penalties for carjacking and eluding police; allow lottery winners to remain anonymous; criminalize the harassing of high school referees; pay college athletes; make English the official language; and legalize the taking of selfies with a marked ballot, even though there's no evidence of anyone being prosecuted for doing that now.

Not dead yet