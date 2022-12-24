What the world needs now: A holiday newsletter from Jesus

As a newspaper columnist, I try not to repeat myself — but some things deserve to be heard more than once.

Especially at this time of year, when we’re trying to be filled with goodwill toward everyone. (Yes, everyone, even the people who have spent the past few years screaming about face masks and gas prices and “stolen” elections. Even those folks.)

If you’re feeling cranky because you’ve spent the better part of the past month hanging up tinsel, untangling lights and frantically trying to remember where you stashed that gift you purchased in August for your spouse (he’s impossible to buy for!), here’s a holiday letter from Jesus to put things in perspective.

When I first ran this item, I received more positive feedback from it than for any other column.

I don’t know who wrote it. I’ve seen many different attributions, but let’s just put it down to divine intervention:

“It has come to my attention that many of you are upset that some folks are taking my name out of the Christmas season. While that can’t be a good thing, there is something I want you to know. Words can do only so much. If you want to celebrate the deepest meaning of my birth, it’s pretty simple: just get along and love one another.

Having said that, please let me go on a bit.

If you want to give me a present in remembrance of my birth, here is my wish list:

1. Instead of writing protest letters objecting to the way my birthday is being celebrated, write letters of love and hope to soldiers away from home.

2. Call someone in a nursing home. Or, better yet, send them a care package AND call them to chat. Even if we can’t visit in person, they need to know someone cares about them.

3. Stop worrying about the fact that people are calling the tree a “holiday tree” instead of a Christmas tree. As you know, I make all the trees. Remember me every time you see any tree. Inspire your children to do the same.

4. Instead of giving your children a lot of gifts you can’t afford and they don’t need, spend time with them.

5. Pick someone who has hurt you in the past and forgive him or her. You don’t have to tell them. Just do it.

6. Someone in your town will attempt to take their own life this season because they feel so alone and hopeless. Since you don’t know who that person is, try giving everyone you meet a warm smile (yes, you can “see” a smile, even under a face mask). It could make a difference.

7. Instead of nit-picking about what a retailer calls the holiday, be patient with the people who work there. Give them a warm smile and a kind word.

8. If you really want to make a difference, support a missionary.

9. Buy some food and a few gifts and give them to a charity.

10. Finally, if you want to make a statement about your belief and loyalty to me, resolve to behave like a Christian every day. Don’t do things in secret that you wouldn’t do in my presence. Let people know by your actions that you are one of mine.

In summary, I am God, and I can take care of myself. What I’m relying on you to do is to help me take care of your neighbors.”

— Jesus

There’s a lot wisdom in this “letter,” no matter what your personal beliefs are.

I wish you all peace, good health, happiness, love, civilized behavior and lots of laughs today and throughout the coming year. Cheers.